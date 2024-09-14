September 13, 2024 at 8:19 pm

Mechanic Said That People Shouldn’t Get Their Cars Diagnosed At AutoZone. – ‘Diagnose the car myself, and it’s the gas cap.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok

Mechanics can be a territorial bunch and you better believe that they’ll put another shop on blast if they think they aren’t doing good work on cars.

A Las Vegas-based mechanic posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about an auto repair chain that he evidently has no love for: AutoZone.

Source: TikTok

The man said, “So sick of these ********* at AutoZone diagnosing a car. Told the customer she needed a canister vent valve. Customer argued with me, told me that the AutoZone guy knows what he’s talking about ’cause he’s a part professional for 20 years.”

Source: TikTok

He added, “So I come out, diagnose the car myself, and it’s the gas cap. I hate AutoZone.”

Source: TikTok

 

This guy is NOT a fan of AutoZone.

