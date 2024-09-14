Mechanic Said That People Shouldn’t Get Their Cars Diagnosed At AutoZone. – ‘Diagnose the car myself, and it’s the gas cap.’

Mechanics can be a territorial bunch and you better believe that they’ll put another shop on blast if they think they aren’t doing good work on cars.

A Las Vegas-based mechanic posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about an auto repair chain that he evidently has no love for: AutoZone.

The man said, “So sick of these ********* at AutoZone diagnosing a car. Told the customer she needed a canister vent valve. Customer argued with me, told me that the AutoZone guy knows what he’s talking about ’cause he’s a part professional for 20 years.”

He added, “So I come out, diagnose the car myself, and it’s the gas cap. I hate AutoZone.”

Gee, tell us how you really feel…

Check out the video.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Another person weighed in.

And this TikTokker has been there before…

This guy is NOT a fan of AutoZone.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!