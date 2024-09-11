Mechanic Showed What Happened When Someone Put The Wrong Kind Of Gas In Their Mazda. – ‘Completely melted this piston, look at it.’

I’ve heard lots of horror stories about people putting the wrong kind of gas in their cars, but I always thought it was a bit of an urban legend…until now!

A mechanic named Victor shared a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when a customer filled up their Mazda with the wrong kind of fuel.

Victor showed viewers a piece of the Mazda’s engine and said, “’23 Mazda 2.5. This is what happens when you don’t put the correct fuel in your tank and check your **** when it starts to misfire.”

He added, “Reamed out on one cylinder and completely melted this piston, look at it. It’s got 17,000 miles on it. What happened to it is beyond me. Looks like it leaned out real good and ****** itself real thorough…wow.”

Victor said that he’s never a seen an engine in such bad shape before and added, “I’ve never seen one eat the piston like that. That’s amazing.”

He also told viewers that he thinks the engine on the 2023 Mazda is a “joke.”

Tell us how you really feel…

Take a look at the video.

Ouch…that sure doesn’t look good…

