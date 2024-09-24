Neighbor Stole the Parking Spot They’d Dug Out After A Snowstorm, So They Made Sure He Had A Hard Time Getting Back Into His Car

There are certain cities in the U.S. where an unspoken rule is absolute: if you dig out a parking spot after a snowstorm, that spot is YOURS until the snow melts.

Chicago, Boston, and Philadelphia come to mind…

But I guess the guy you’re going to read about in this story didn’t get the memo!

Check out what happened in this story from Reddit!

Snow Shoveling. “One particular winter a blizzard had hit our area and while the snow plowers cleared the road they did not clear parking spaces. My family decided to shovel out snow in the freezing cold for my mother’s car while neighbors did nothing.

Oh, hell no!

One day as we went to a doctor’s appointment we went back and lo and behold our neighbor has OUR parking spot we worked in the cold for. It took hours to dig out. After finally finding a different parking spot my mom, my sister and me were mad but we came up with an idea. We quickly grabbed our shovels and covered BOTH sides of the car doors. Looking out the window my sister saw the neighbor angrier than a bull and dug their car out and left. We weren’t done yet though.

But wait, there’s more!

We grabbed our shovels again while they were gone and since my sister knew which neighbor parked in our spot she put as big of a snow pile on their door as possible while me and my mother covered the spot back up with more snow, which was easy since the other neighbors didn’t shovel their parking spots making it even terrain taking it about 5 minutes to cover our spot again entirely. We saw the neighbor try to get back in only to get stuck, unstuck and find another parking spot after about 10 minutes.”

Here’s what Reddit users had to say about this.

This reader shared a story.

Another individual weighed in.

This person spoke up.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

There are rules about this stuff, people!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.