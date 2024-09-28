Neighbor’s Guests Keep Parking in Their Driveway, So They Consider Taking Action To End The Problem Once And For All

Having neighbors can be a gift or a curse, depending on how respectful they are.

So, what would you do if your neighbor’s guests constantly parked in your driveway despite being asked to stop?

In the following story, one homeowner finds themselves in this frustrating situation.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for Asking My Neighbor to Stop Using My Driveway for Their Guests? I live in a quiet suburban neighborhood and have noticed that my neighbor’s guests frequently use my driveway for parking without asking. I’ve asked them politely several times to stop, explaining that it disrupts my access and causes frustration since I need the driveway for my own vehicle. Despite my requests, their guests continue to park there.

They are considering a new solution.

I’m considering putting up a “No Parking” sign to address the issue, but I am concerned it might escalate tensions. My neighbor is now angry and claims I’m being unreasonable, saying that it’s only occasional and doesn’t really inconvenience me. AITA?

It’s pretty bold of the neighbor to assume they can just do that.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit have to say about this situation.

This person suggests they look up how to have a car towed in their area.

According to this person, they should go ahead and get a sign.

Another comment that agrees with putting a sign up.

Here’s someone who thinks they should warn and then tow.

What a rude neighbor!

If we’re being honest, no one wants to deal with someone like that!

