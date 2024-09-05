Next Door Neighbor Complains About This Homeowner’s Floodlights, So They Crank Them Up Even Brighter Just To Make Her Mad

Good neighbors can be a godsend and help you out in times of need, but bad neighbors make you want to pull your hair out.

This Karen of a neighbor never missed a chance to grumble about any minor inconvenience, including this homeowner’s floodlights.

In an act of petty revenge, this disgruntled homeowner decided to turn up the intensity and give her a true taste of what a blinding light can really do.

Read on for the full story!

My floodlight is too bright? Hold your coffee. My neighbor is a Karen. She always has something to complain about. Kids running through her yard, barking dogs, fireworks on the 4th. It never stops.

Then she found another issue to complain about.

Her latest complaint was that the floodlights that light up the driveway are too bright and shine in her bedroom. These are standard 2400 lumen floodlights that are motion active. She left a nasty note in my mailbox. I decided to show her what bright is.

The homeowner decided to crank up the intensity.

I attacked a 11,000 lumen floodlight to the sensor. It’s blinding. When it goes off, you have to squint to see the driveway it’s so bright. I can only imagine how much it must bother Karen if the light that was 1/4 the brightness had her in ticked off.

No more playing nice here.

For the past few nights, I’ve been randomly turning it on when I get up to use the bathroom or get a snack at night. If she’s going to complain, I’m going to give her something to complain about. She better invest in some blackout curtains.

Bet she’s gonna miss those old floodlights.

What did Reddit think of this petty revenge?

This redditor thinks maybe this “Karen” has a point.

Maybe this homeowner should point their floodlight inward.

“Karen” is asserting very legitimate needs, according to this redditor.

This redditor doesn’t mince words.

It seems like this trigger-happy homeowner may have taken their vengeance a bit too far in the eyes of the Reddit community.

This homeowner may have made his point, but not in the way he expected.

