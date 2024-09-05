Parents Kept Blocking His Driveway During School Pickup, And He Finally Got Fed Up Enough To Call The Tow Truck

I understand that it can be hectic picking up kids from school, but I think there are two rules every parent should follow.

1. Don’t park in front of fire hydrants. 2. DON’T BLOCK ANYONE’S DRIVEWAY.

Is that so hard to comprehend?

The answer is YES…at least for some people.

Check out this story from Reddit and see how a homeowner got revenge on a parent.

Block my driveway? I don’t know where your car went. “I live on a street connected to an Elementary School. Other residents including myself have issues on weekdays around 3:30pm that parents will be parked all along our street to go pick up their kids from the school at the end of it. There is no problem with that as I expect it.

Terry stepped in…

We have a guy named Terry on our street. Terry had left all the neighbors a business card saying that if ANY people block their driveway to call him immediately and he would tow then RIGHT AWAY. He is basically on standby from 2:00pm-4:00pm in our neighborhood. I never had a chance to use this card yet. The only issue for me is that I finish work at 2:00pm and I go get groceries and usually end up home around 3:30pm.

That’s annoying…

A FEW times now I have come home to park in my Driveway and there is a vehicle completely blocking me. AKA, instead of parking on the curb they will park at the end of my driveway and make it unable for me to park in. So I have to ask the owners to move. Today specifically, there was an old Dodge Minivan block my driveway. When I got out of my car to knock on the tinted window I realized no one was inside. I thought maybe they are napping in the back while they wait well NOPE. No one was in the vehicle. I couldn’t get into my Driveway. This is specifically annoying because the curb behind and in front of him were both vacant Maybe they weren’t vacant when he parked there.

See ya!

So I got the card out of my Glove Compartment and called Terry. I gave him my house number and in less than 5 minutes he had that bad boy towed out of there. So what happened next? I decided to start cleaning my car on my driveway until the owner came by. My first plan was to tell the owner that he/she had blocked the driveway and I had it towed. But as I was outside cleaning my car (it’s 22 degree outside in November). Don’t ask how Canadian weather works. I saw him coming back with his son. He looked incredibly confused as I was cleaning my car. I noticed him and didn’t say anything as he was on his phone. So he actually came to me really upset.

You knew this was coming.

He said “Hey PAL, have you seen my van, are you that much of an ******* to call it for a tow when I was gone 3 minutes?” So my plan changed. I said “Wait, what van? And I decided to play dumb. Well about an hour later he rang my doorbell and asked for details. I told him to “**** off”. and came here to write this. Terry is back in his driveway with his tow truck though and I plan on giving him a 6-pack of beer for helping me.”

He won’t make that mistake again!

Let that be a lesson to you.

