Police Use The Church’s Parking Lot As A Speed Trap Hideout, So The Pastor Installs Gate To Keep Them Out

Local Church Gets Revenge Against Speed Trapping Police Preface: Some of you smart people might be able to dox where I live based on the descriptions and visual I provide. Just…try to enjoy the revenge and don’t dox me or the church, please? I have to live here with the police, and I don’t want to be harassed by them.

Background: There is a high school and a school zone on a heavily traveled city street where I live. The high school sits on top of a hill. There is a church right before the end of the school zone; right after the top of the hill in the church parking lot entrance is where the police sit trying to catch people going over the 25MPH limit. They sit right in the entrance, facing the road, using their radar gun on cars that drive by. Usually, the people popping up over the top of the hill are coming back down, slightly over 25MPH (because you are likely to go slightly over 25 after trying to get up the hill). It’s a very obvious speed trap. I was “gotten” by the police. I was set on cruise control at 25MPH and he ticketed me for 27MPH.

I told him I was set on cruise control at 25MPH. He said, “You still broke the law, son. No excuse for that. This is a school zone and you’re endangering the kids.” I had to try very hard not to reply, “And you drove 45MPH-55MPH to catch up to me in a school zone so don’t tell me you care about ‘keeping these kids safe.'”

I didn’t want to be tasered and beaten. I am not a police hater or an “ACAB” type, but I just don’t want to deal with the police. Well, the local pastor didn’t like the police using his church parking lot to issue citations to people. Many of the folks driving on these roads are lower to middle class and a single $170 citation literally takes food off of their table.

That’s not very Christian-like of the police to do this, according to this pastor, so he decided to do something about it. Revenge: The pastor called the local police department and asked them to stop using his church parking lot to scan for speeders. The city police rejected him and told him they are parking on public easement. I am not a lawyer, but I’ve heard this argument before, and it’s apparently legit. Citizens just have to suck it up.

I know all these details because I workout with his nephew. I was still super buttmad about the ticket, so I told his nephew to tell the pastor to get a cheap automated fence installed since they only open the church for church services days, outside of “school zone hours” (Wednesday night, Friday night, and Sundays). These fences are “smart” connected, so he can remotely control these types of fences from his phone. Sure, an extra step. With the fence installed right up to the public easement “property line”, there is not nearly enough for a cop car to safely park there, anymore. The fence cost more than $2,500, though.

Didn’t matter: the pastor wasn’t having it. The fence is comically an eyesore. It’s just this weirdly placed fence on an entrance to the church parking lot, but no other fences around anywhere on that side of the road. It definitely stands out as a giant “**** you” to the police. I laughed out loud when I first saw the fence — absolutely satisfying. The fence has been up for about 4 weeks, now, and I have not seen a single person pulled over when I drive through that zone.

The zone is now a safer place to drive through because people are not pulled over on the side of the road with one of the lanes pretty much blocked (no shoulder – it’s a city street). And we don’t have overly zealous police speeding to pull over single parents driving 27 in a 25 anymore. You know, because kids walking home from school could get hit from speeders. Here’s a visual to help it all make sense:

I expect the police to harass this pastor in some way because that’s what happens. But, for now, this is some pretty nice pettiness on the pastor’s part. I wish I could take a photo of the fence, but it would definitely be obvious where this was if I did.

This pastor’s pettiness is for the good of the people.

Hopefully, the police leave him alone.

