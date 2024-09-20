Phone Surveyor Constantly Received Dismissive Responses From Men About Grocery Shopping, So She Finds A Way To Hilariously Question Their Maturity While Staying Professional

In the world of phone surveys, you encounter all kinds of people and perspectives.

Behave like a child? Get treated like one A couple of years ago I was working as a phone surveyor, calling people up to do various kinds of market research. One client was a large grocery chain, and the script started with the question “Are you one of the people responsible for food purchases in your household?”

Certain people seemed to be offended by this question.

Now, it’s none of my business how people split chores in their relationships, but the amount of (seemingly older) men who would straight up laugh mockingly at the very idea of them doing the shopping did get on my nerves a bit.

So, any time it happened (and they didn’t explicitly mention a wife/partner) I started saying “I see, then could I talk to your mommy or daddy?” in my bubbly super-friendly work voice.

Got “caught” by my supervisor once, but since I was still friendly and professional and had good numbers in general she just found it funny.

Some people’s fathers are the primary grocery shoppers and they’re dang good at it.

