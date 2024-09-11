She Begged Her Husband To Pay Their Electric Bill ASAP But He Wouldn’t Listen, So She Made Sure He Couldn’t Ignore Her The Next Time

The man of the house is often expected to provide for and take care of his family while his wife stays home and tends to the kids.

Don’t Leave Your Wife and Baby at Home. This isn’t my story, but my mother’s. And she’s one of the most honest people I know, so I think it’s safe to believe her, and I know what my “dad” is like. Btw, from now on, my “dad” will be known as “IT.”

This woman’s dad promised to support her mom and her when she was still a baby.

This story takes place when I was just a baby, so I don’t remember anything. My mother and IT we’re living in Texas at the time, so the temperature could get pretty hot. My mom didn’t work since IT told her that he could support both of them, and so she could take care of the baby.

One day, their power was cut.

So, she stayed at home all day, making sure I was ok and healthy. One day, the power went out. There was no water, no AC, nothing. My mom begged and begged for IT to pay the bills so she could keep me and herself cool. By this time, it was the middle of summer. So, it was excruciatingly hot.

Her dad still didn’t pay the electric bill.

However, IT never paid the bills. He would work early in the morning, and always after work, he’d go to a pub to drink his heart out. (He’s an alcoholic at night). Each day that went by, my mother was more and more annoyed at him. He was supposed to make sure that his wife and kid were ok!

The mom lost it and broke all his shot glasses.

One day, my mother broke. IT had a lot of shot glasses he kept as “souvenirs” when he went to pubs. My mother decided to get her revenge. She grabbed each and every shot glass, and smashed them in front of the front door. She knew IT would come home drunk, late at night, as always. Which, suuuuper shockingly, he did.

He eventually paid for the bill and the power went back.

When he did, he immediately stepped on all of his broken shot glasses. Some of the glass went THROUGH his shoes. He yelled at my mother, in his drunken, speech-slurring state. She just yelled back at him to pay the bills. The next day, the power and water were back on! And he never missed a power bill again.

