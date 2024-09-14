She Only Keeps In Touch With Her Mom So She Can See Her Half-Sister, But Now Her Mom Has Another Requirement

You know home life isn’t going well when a child ends up in foster care.

In today’s story, one child who was in foster care is close to her step-sister who kept living with her mom. The problem is the mom is threatening not to let the siblings see each other.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for not letting my mother’s youngest kid/her stepkid come when my sister visits me? My mom has always been a mess. When I was 4 she told the man she was married to but separated from, who believed he was my dad, that he wasn’t, and a DNA proved mom was telling the truth. They’d been separated for 3 years at that point and he stopped fighting to see me to get the divorce and I never saw him again. My mom has no idea who my actual father is. She said there are so many potential fathers for me.

OP is close to her half-sister.

When I was 6 my mom got pregnant and had my (half) sister Emmy (16). Emmy and I grew up close because of how much of a mess mom was. Mom’s on and off husband of the last 14 years is Adam and he’s horrible. He and mom never divorced but they have separated three different times since they got married (after only a month of knowing each other). And there are times they have smaller breakups too. But I lost count of those.

OP wanted her mom to leave Adam for good.

Adam and I had a toxic relationship and we butted heads a lot. My mom always put Adam before me and Emmy and as a result I had no respect for her. But she also gave us a bad childhood. We rarely had what we needed, she and Adam would fight a lot and she’d stay even when all the fighting made Emmy cry. I asked her to leave Adam when I was 12 and focus on me and Emmy and she told me that she would never let us break them up. She told me he was too important.

OP went to foster care but keeps in touch with Emmy.

When I was 16 I was taken into foster care but Emmy was kept at home. I stayed in foster care until I turned 18. I kept in touch with Emmy as much as I could and I ended up not doing college and instead focusing on a trade so I could get stable and help Emmy as much as possible, but I was never going to be able to get custody and I did try but was refused. So since I left mom and Adam broke up again and Adam had a daughter with someone else who he and mom are now raising together. I think she’s 5. Or something like that.

OP only keeps in touch with her mom so she can see Emmy.

I’m extremely low contact with mom. I only don’t block her in case she stops Emmy from seeing me at all. But now she wants me to take her stepkid who she calls her daughter. She told me I should spend time with both of my “siblings”. I replied that I have one sibling; Emmy.

OP’s mom insists she sees both siblings.

She told me I shouldn’t take our issues out on her youngest and I could easily have them both over for a movie or a pizza night like I do with Emmy. She’s putting pressure on Emmy to take the kid with her when she visits me. I told mom it won’t be happening and that younger child has nothing to do with me. And I want to clarify that I have never met the kid.

OP wants to know if it’s wrong to refuse to see both girls.

My mom said she will do more to stop Emmy seeing me if I don’t agree. Emmy told me we can figure it out. She doesn’t always know when she’s with me. Mom also told me I should be a hero to both the girls. AITA?

