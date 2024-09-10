Mom Refused To Dress Her Identical Twins The Same For A Family Photo, But Now Their Grandma Is Very Upset About It

It’s common for moms to disagree with how their kids raise their grandkids, but the grandma in this story may have gone a bit overboard.

AITA for refusing to dress my twins identically for the family picture? I’m the Mother of 1 year old identical twin girls. I have never liked the idea of dressing them identically because while they are twins they aren’t the same child.

So whenever i’m given matching outfits, I mix and match them to make them look different or rotate who wears what. I’ve always felt it’s important they be allowed their own sense of self and not have “Twin” pushed on them as a major part of their identity. Unfortunately, my mom disagrees.

She asked me to dress them alike for a family portrait to celebrate my great-grandmother’s birthday. I told her no and she knows how I feel about that, but she says I’m being ridiculous and kept pressuring me. My brother has since called me to say that she is stressed out about it and I should do it to keep the peace. AITA?

I bet there are. I’m a twin and my mom used to take us to twin picnics. Some people go so overboard with it.

As a twin, I can confirm!

Interesting. We did both. We had some matching outfits, but for everything else we dressed completely differently.

Exactly. Stop asking people to appease your narcissism.

They both sound toxic in general.

Has anyone asked the kids what they’d like to do? Why didn’t anyone in the comments ask this?

