She Wanted Boho Braids For Her Turn As A Bridesmaid, But The Bride Is Against The Idea. Now They’re In A Standoff.

It is quite the honor to be asked to be a bridesmaid at a wedding, but it does come with certain responsibilities.

What happens if the bride is asking you to avoid having your hair done in a certain way that you would be most comfortable with.

That is what the woman in this story is dealing with and she isn’t sure how to react.

AITA getting boho braids as a bridesmaid when the bride asked me not to I am in a wedding this fall and I sent a text to the bride letting her know I will have my boho braids in at that time and won’t need my hair done at the wedding. I also let her know I could style them however she wanted me to!

I know some brides like hair up or half up and I am more than happy to do any style she wants. She responded asking if I could wear my natural hair instead so that everyone can be uniform.

I will be the only black bridesmaid at the wedding and feel like most styles will not be uniform by nature. My natural hair can be hard to manage at events that last all day and I didn’t want to be dealing with it. So I mentioned I would feel more comfortable in the braids.

She is currently not responding but is telling others she is upset and thinks I am making it all about me. I really tried to be there for her leading up, I planned her bachelorette party, helped set up for her bridal shower and have helped with random wedding tasks. Wondering if I should just not get the braids since she is the bride and it is her day. Or keep my appointment and get them since that will make me feel more comfortable and I will style them however she wants. AITA?

