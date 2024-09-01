She Was Going To Have a Bathroom Emergency, So She Didn’t Let A Mom With Little Kids Cut In Front Of Her In Line. Was She Wrong?

Never get between a woman and a bathroom…

AITA for not giving up my spot in the bathroom line for small children? “The other day, I (33f) went to a farmers market at a local park. I have a very weak bladder, so as soon as I felt like I might have to go, I went to the bathroom, which had an extremely long line. By the time I made it so I’d be up next, I really had to go, it was an emergency.

It was now or never!

Out of the corner of my eye I see a mom and her two small children, probably ranging from 2-4 squeezing past everyone to get to the front of the line. As she comes up to me, a stall opens and it’s my turn. She tried to get my attention to skip me, but I ignore her and go do my business, barely making it.

That didn’t go over too well…

When I come out and wash my hands, she comes out the next stall and gives me dirty looks and makes a show of having her kids thank the ladies who let her skip the line, causing other people to give me dirty looks. My brother took my side, but one of my friends said that I could have used the empty men’s restroom if it was that bad of an emergency for me. AITA?”

When you gotta go, you gotta go!

