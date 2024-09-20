Son Can’t Believe His Father’s Will Left Everything To His Stepmother, So He Finds A Loophole That Guarantees Him The Inheritance

Family dynamics become especially complicated when wills and inheritance come into play.

When a man’s father’s widow made plans to pass everything down to her new boyfriend, she overlooked one crucial detail that would soon change everything.

AITA for letting my step-mother’s boyfriend build on my property then taking it!?! I (30M) am my divorced father’s only son. My dad was the best dad ever. He never missed visitation, always paid child support, loved unconditionally, and taught me every life lesson I know.

He was very outspoken about his love for his son.

He was also very vocal to everyone including his friends, past girlfriends, and my current stepmother, that I was the most important, and most loved person in his life. I appreciated it and felt the same way my entire childhood, but sometimes it was awkward for my step-mother.

Then one day, tragedy struck.

While I was in college, he developed a life-threatening cancer and wasn’t given much time to live. Now in this state, if a divorced and remarried spouse dies without a will, his/her surviving children get EVERYTHING.

So guess who weaseled her way in?

So naturally, my step mother was very adamant about his need to “get his affairs in order” and create a will. To my amazement, he did, and when he died, he left her everything.

Another tragedy strikes and the son is seemingly left in the cold again.

Now fast forward 10 years, she has recently gotten sick and created her own will, leaving everything to her new live-in boyfriend of 2 years. The house, land, farm, guns, everything my dad worked 3 jobs for while she stayed home. All of it. I read the will, and not only me, but my children, her grandchildren, whom she loves and sees often, are nowhere to be found.

He can’t believe his father would forget him like that, so he digs deeper.

I was completely shell shocked. So I consulted a lawyer…and he found something! My father did not just create a will leaving her everything. They created a joint will together, where I inherit everything after they BOTH die, a detail she omitted. And it’s contractual.

It looks like he’s in better shape than he thought, but some people are in for a rude awakening.

These kinds of wills, which don’t happen often, can’t be changed, especially after one spouse dies (probably for obvious purposes). Now her boyfriend is very excited about her will, and is starting to develop the land and improve the house. I am very excited as well. So tell me, AITA?

It seems his beloved father didn’t forget about him after all.

Ultimately, his stepmother’s secrecy backfired and his surviving son will have the last laugh.

The bond he shared with his late father was stronger than any obstacles.

