Storage Company Charges For A Non-Existent Box, So The Customer Makes Them Hunt Until They Admitted It Didn’t Exist

Sometimes, dealing with customer service can be a nightmare, especially when you’re being charged for something that never existed.

So, how would you react if a storage company insisted on charging you for an extra box that you never sent?

This customer decided to send them on a wild goose chase.

Let’s see what happened.

Charging me for something extra that never existed? Fine, I’ll pretend like it did I was using a storage company to keep my stuff over the summer, and they already messed up the first part of the delivery, so I wasn’t having high hopes for the time when I was supposed to get my stuff back. I had sent seven boxes to the company but received a quote for eight boxes instead, and the surplus they charged on it was quite a lot. I wrote to them asking why there was this extra box, and they never replied to me to say that they’d look into it or cancel the charges for the eighth box that didn’t exist.

Here comes the best part.

I called them every week, and the line was bogged up every time. I emailed them nearly every day because the situation was just so stressful. They kept saying the extra charge was because I stored an extra box, and they couldn’t do anything about it, despite me being explicitly clear in all my correspondence that there was no 8th box. Now that they’ve asked for confirmation that I received all my boxes, I said that after two months, I still haven’t received the final box. I got my delivery charges refunded as a goodwill gesture (not that I would ever go back to them), but the satisfaction now lies in the idea they are tramping around the warehouse trying to find a box that doesn’t exist.

Hilarious! That’s one way to turn the tables on them!

