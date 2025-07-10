Hardware Store Customer Wouldn’t Listen To The Employee Explain How Spackling Worked, So The Employee Let Him Pay More For a Different Product

If you work in any kind of customer service job, sometimes all you can do is stand by and let people act like fools.

Hey, if you want to spend more money than you need to, be my guest!

Seriously, how many times would you be willing to try to explain the situation to a customer before you give up trying and let them buy something else that’s more expensive than what they really need?

Take a look at what this Reddit user had to say about a customer who just couldn’t seem to get out of his own way.

“You sold me the wrong colour.” “I work in a hardware/home improvement store. While wandering around my department, I come across this older man down one of the aisles. He’s holding an item in one hand and a receipt in the other. He looks confused, so I approach him. Me: Can I help you? Man: The person who helped me yesterday sold me the wrong colour. Me: I’m sorry? Man: It’s the wrong colour. It’s pink. I need white.

Come on, man…

Now, this man is holding a container of spackling. It has a red lid. Clearly written on the front of it is, “Goes on PINK, dries WHITE.” Spackling is for repairs, usually gets sanded and then painted over when it dries. Doesn’t really matter what colour it is. ME: The one you have is white. It changes colour from pink to white when it’s dry. Man: Yes, it’s pink. You sold me the wrong colour, I need white.

Dude…

Me: It will change to white when it’s dry. Man: I need white! This one is pink! At this point, I have given up. I pull the one that is white off the shelf, it has a blue lid, and hand it to him. Me (done with everything): This one is white. As if he didn’t believe me, he proceeds to pull off the lid to double check that it is, in fact, white. He thanks me, tries to put the pink one back and leave with the new white one.

This guy was pretty thick…

It takes me about another minute to explain to him that he has to go to customer service to return the pink one and buy the white one. The pink one is about $2 cheaper. Congratulations for paying more because you are an idiot.”

That customer clearly didn’t understand what was literally spelled out in front of him.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual shared a story.

And this reader knows all about this…

They tried to tell him, but he wouldn’t listen!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.