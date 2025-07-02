She Let Her Friend Stay With Her For 3 Years, But Had To Move Away. Now Her Roommate And Friend Was Left Behind And Homeless.

It’s heartbreaking to watch someone you love spiral down in life, but do you have a moral responsibility to do something about it?

AITA for moving away and making my friend homeless and then ignoring her calls for help?

I have this friend who has been living with me these past 3 years. She wasn’t on the lease. Nor did she pay rent but she did give me money occasionally and would buy stuff for the apartment. In the beginning she would help with cleaning like doing dishes sometimes. She had a habit of collecting useless junk (used bike tires for example) that would start piling up in my dining room and she would get upset if I threw something away or moved it. We got in a few arguments over it.

Her reason was that these items was all she had and that I wouldn’t understand because I grew up “privileged” so of course I didn’t see what the big deal was throwing away these items. I still don’t to be honest.

Anyways after a while I began to feel a lot of resentment towards her and I felt she had started taking me for granted. I ended up moving. I told her I planned on moving 2 months prior but she didn’t seem to take me seriously. Or maybe she assumed I was taking her with me? I don’t know, but I moved. Because of that she is now homeless.

She’s been calling me daily saying she doesn’t feel good and that she doesn’t know what to do and now she just sits in front of 7/11 doing nothing. I stopped answering her calls. And I feel bad but I just don’t want her living with me anymore. It’s like she’s completely dependent on others to come rescue her and it’s exhausting. Why do I feel like such a bad person? Should I help her or is she just trying to manipulate me?

