Her Neighbor’s Kids Have Been Coming Over Every Day All Summer, So She Wants To Tell Their Parents Not To Send Them Over Anymore

Some parents take advantage of other people just to get free childcare.

If your neighbor’s kids kept showing up at your house everyday to play with your kids, would this bother you, or would you let them stay and play?

This woman’s neighbor’s kids spend all day every day all summer at their house. They just show up unannounced.

She wants this to stop, but she’s not exactly sure how to handle it.

Check out the full story below to find out more

AITAH for telling neighbors kids can’t come over anymore We (42F and 49M) have next-door neighbors. For the last few summers, they have been using me as free childcare. I’m a teacher, so I have summers off, but they have been doing this during the school year, too.

The neighbor’s kids would show up at her house and stay all day.

Their two kids show up at our house. They would play with my kids in the morning. Most days, they stay all day until dinner. The parents have never even asked if this is okay.

She feels responsible for supervising.

The kids just see us outside and come over, or they come knock at my door. The kids always play in my yard, so I feel responsible for supervising everyone.

They’re always present.

These kids have joined in on family birthday parties. They’re also present in playdates with my kids’ friends and cousins. And they even joined us during holidays. They just show up in our yard.

Their mom works long hours while their dad works from home.

I thought their mom was not aware of how often they’re here. She works long hours outside the house, and the dad works from home.

She wants to text the parents.

I cannot take these kids showing up at my house uninvited to play. That’s everyday again this summer. So AITA for texting the parents? I’d say they need to ask before sending the kids over, or I might say please stop sending them uninvited to my house.

She doesn’t know if it’s the right thing to do.

I am questioning this because my kids do like playing with theirs, but I feel that I never have any downtime. I haven’t had peace the last few summers, and I want to avoid that going forward.

Sorry, an available parent next door doesn’t mean free childcare.

