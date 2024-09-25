Teen Said They Couldn’t Get A Job Without A Car, So They Gave Him One. Now He Refuses To Get A Job, So They Took The Car Back.

Dealing with a lazy teenager can be frustrating, especially when you try to help them out with a big gesture.

So, what would you do if you gave someone a car under the condition that they find a full-time job, yet they still refuse to work?

Would you let them keep it? Or would you take it back to teach them a lesson?

In the following story, someone faces this exact dilemma. Here’s how it played out.

AITA for standing my ground on taking a car back that I “gifted” to a 19yr old? This is not my child, but the child of my SO. First, said child said that he couldn’t get a job because he didn’t have a car. Well, I was planning on getting a new car, so I said he could have the car for free (a 2009 GMC Yukon Denali XL with about 150,000 on it) as long as he obtained a full-time job within 2 months. The registration was paid for as well as 6 months of insurance. So, I took the job excuse off the table. I stated that the title wouldn’t be signed over until the stipulations had been met.

Upset at the child’s laziness, they took a drastic step.

This was back in May. He has had multiple job opportunities, but they haven’t been what he wanted. Now he says he just doesn’t want a full time job right now, unless it was working with animals….which he has no experience, and therefore nobody will hire him. I even told him that the local pet store was hiring almost 3 weeks ago….yet no job. My friends are telling me I am an ******* for taking the car back, but it is still in my name, and it is just rotting in his driveway, and he is now just outright refusing to work! AITA?

Wow! Most people would love to have this opportunity.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit had to say about this.

Great thoughts.

As this person points out, it has been two months…

Where there’s a will, there’s a way.

This person is right.

Very true!

Hey, a deal is a deal. If one person doesn’t hold up their end, the other person doesn’t have to either.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.