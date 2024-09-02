Teenager’s Siblings Won’t Stay Out Of Her Personal Belongings, So She Decided To Buy A Mini Fridge And Lock Up Her Room

Wow, this teenage girl is really going through it!

AITA for buying locks and a mini fridge in my room? “I (16f) am the oldest in my family.

I have 8 younger siblings age 12, 10, 9, 9, 6, 4, 4, and 2. privacy is very hard to come by around here. Luckily, I only share a room with one person (12f), but I might as well share with everyone because my siblings come barging in every five minutes and snoop through my things, especially when I’m not home. I have some very expensive makeup and hair products that I keep stashed in my drawer. Last week, the 4 y/o twins came in and smashed or emptied half the items.

I have special editions of books, and 10f came in and rumpled some pages a few days ago. And my friend made me some traditional food from her culture, which I put in the fridge (LABELED) up high, and somehow my siblings ignored it and ate it yesterday. Things like this happen all the time, and the only one who doesn’t do this kind of thing is 12. I’ve spoken to my parents about things like this, but they always say it’s part of having siblings and I need to put my things away better or learn to share, since they’re only little.

The thing is, I do put my things away, and they still go through my entire room to find them. So I gave up and I bought a door lock and Childs locks for my drawers, as well as a mini fridge (I am going to share the fridge with 12 because I know she won’t eat the food I put in there). I put the lock on the door and locked my drawers and bookcases yesterday. My parents didn’t even notice, they apparently found out after a bunch of kids came crying to them about how ‘they can’t get in my room to use my cool things’. When I came home from work today, they confronted me about how I shouldn’t shut my siblings out. I told them if they knocked on the door and asked me to use my things, I would probably say yes. But since they don’t know how to do that and instead sneak in when I’m not home, I was going to keep the locks on to protect my stuff. 12 also told me she likes the door lock too.

But my parents are angry because I never asked them, and again, I’m ‘shutting my siblings out’. They’re punishing me by not letting me leave the house except work/school for the next month, but they can’t take the locks off because I bought them with my own money. I thought I was in the right, but my mom and dad are furious and I don’t know who’s correct here, since they are the adults and know better, but I already notice an improvement to my mood (and the noise levels). AITA?”

