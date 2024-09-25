Tenant Declines A Babysitting Request Amid Neighbor’s Medical Emergency, But After Custody Battle Complications Come To Light The Tenant Faces A Moral Dilemma

Many people turn to their neighbors in times of crisis, but what happens when you don’t know your neighbor that well?

When this tenant’s neighbor had a medical episode, they’re left with an uncomfortable request to watch the neighbor’s kids.

When hidden custody troubles come to light, it’s clear their neighbors situation is far more complicated than it first appeared.

Read on for all the details.

AITA not watching my neighbors kid after she had to be taken away in an ambulance? I heard a bunch of noise out in the hall the other night. It was my neighbor being attended to by paramedics because she had a seizure. She needed to go to the hospital.

The first responders then had an uncomfortable request for the tenant.

The paramedics asked if I could watch her kids because they can’t ride along in the ambulance. I said I couldn’t. They said they would have to call a social worker if I didn’t.

The neighbor pleaded further, making the tenant’s decision even more difficult.

My neighbor then asked me to please watch them saying something about how her ex can’t find out about this. I said I’m sorry I couldn’t because was leaving in a few minutes to meet some friends and went back inside my apartment.

The tenant learned even more upsetting information, which added to their moral dilemma.

Some things I learned later from a different neighbor is that this neighbor was having custody issues with her kids. Her ex is trying to get full custody and paint her as unreliable. AITA?

This sounds like a sticky situation that anyone would be hesitant to get involved in.

What did reddit have to say?

This sympathetic commenter thinks there are too many unknown variables for the author to consider.

You simply don’t know the author’s situation. Maybe they aren’t at all qualified to watch the children.

This redditor has five compelling reasons why the author isn’t the AH.

With a disgruntled ex involved, agreeing to watch the kids might get messy.

While the choice may seem heartless to some, the tenant did what was best for them in the moment.

