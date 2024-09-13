Tesla Owner Warned About Getting Your Tesla’s Tires Changed At Costco. – ‘It’s going to damage your battery.’

Things I learned today, volume 126: you can get your tires changed at Costco!

I had no idea!

But enough about me: we’re here to talk about a viral video from TikTok posted by a woman named Alexa who had a lot to say about this…

Alexa filmed a Tesla up on a lift at a Costco store and said, “So my brother works for Tesla, and he just said, ‘If you go to Costco, don’t let them change your tires like this, because it’s going to damage your battery.’”

She added, “So how this car is up there with no jack pads. If you go to a tire center and have your tires changed like this, it’s going to damage your battery. You’re welcome.”

In the video’s caption, Alexa wrote, “My brother was so stressed watching this Tesla getting its tires changed without the correct Jackpads. He is not allowed to make social media posts so I am sharing on his behalf.”

Here’s the video.

@lowimpactfit My brother was so stressed watching this Tesla getting its tires changed without the correct Jackpads. He is not allowed to make social media posts so I am sharing on his behalf. #tesla #electriccar ♬ original sound – Alexa

Let’s see how viewers responded.

One viewer shared their thoughts.

Another person weighed in.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Is there anything Costco doesn’t sell these days?

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!