HOA In The Next Neighborhood Over Tried To Tell His Neighborhood To Follow Their Rules, So They Put Up A Fence To Block Their Access To A State Forest, Which Caused Their Property Values To Go Down

Homeowner’s associations often have a lot of power over what can go on in a neighborhood.

But what happens when an HOA tries to start controlling people who aren’t members?

That is what happened here, but this neighborhood fought back and won.

HOA lost access to forest and home prices plummeted. I’m living most of your dreams. My property was built in the mid 90s on a smaller development (30 homes) which has never had an HOA. I bought my house in 2019.

We have larger gardens that back on to a state forest and a separate road with no public access. The people from the HOA use a small path that runs across our older silent generations neighbors garden to access the forest and the trails. In the early 2000’s they build a new neighborhood of around 105 homes with an HOA and a management company.

Last year we got a welcome to the HOA packet in our mailbox. We called to explain that we aren’t in the HOA and the lady who answered said yes we are. Apparently new boomers have taken over their HOA and think we are in. I spoke to my neighbors who all told them to pound sand. They started sending threatening letter to all of us. Unlucky for them my nextdoor neighbor is one of the largest real estate attorneys in the state and got it shut down.

Our silent generations neighbors son had a company come build a giant fence across the path and blocked the HOA access. They tried to unsuccessfully fight it. They never filed a lawsuit and backed down. Now to access the forest they have to drive 3 miles and use a public area. The word in town is that they are all really mad and property prices have plummeted. I asked the silent generations son about the fence and he said, “children need to learn life lessons”.

HOA’s really need to be put in their place sometimes.

Maybe even most of the time.

