Neighbors Constantly Harassed Them For Being Too Loud, So They Chose A Young Family With Babies To Take Their Place When They Moved

My sister and I were too loud? Enjoy living next door to a young family with babies. This had happened a few years ago. My sister and I were living together in an apartment complex with lots of pensioners – she was a full time banker, I was a student. Neither of us had any loud hobbies: she loves to read an I play games with headphones on. Our neighbor on the same floor was a cool lady, as well as our neighbor to our left (I shared a wall with her). But: Nobody else in the complex liked us, because we were apparently “too loud” and had “way too many parties – ugh, young people!”. We never had a single party, though.

People in our complex never greeted back when we met them. And after the weekly emptying of our trash can, we had to search for ours, because somebody always hid it. Wtf. Once, we had to get it back from the fifth floor of a neighboring building where it was “hidden” behind a palm tree plant. Our two neighbors always helped us with stupid stuff like that and laughed at the lengths the other people in our complex went to. These ladies were great. But, one day, one of them let us know that she would move out to live with a relative. The new neighbor fell in alliance with the rest of the mean ones. Around this time, my sister was offered a new job position and I changed my direction, too. So, we would move out and began searching for the next renters for our apartment.

There were not many. And most of them declined after hearing about the neighbors. But there was a small family of four that fell in love with the apartment. We wanted them to have it, but since our neighbor was so amazing, we told her: “This young family loves this apartment, but they have two babies. Would that be alright with you?” She was laughing hard at this and told us she was going to move into a home for the elderly in a few months anyway, so we should just choose this family as the new renters – and teach the “old folks of the building” what “loud” can really mean =] So, yeah. The new renters got every information about the strange behavior of our neighbors, including a map about where to best search for the trash cans and we moved out, to the delight of our former neighbors. I still remember the look on many of their faces when we returned to hand over the key to the young family a few days later. Man, these two babies were loud.

Well, I wish I was a fly on the wall in that apartment complex after they moved!

No one was going to be happy with the new arrangement.

