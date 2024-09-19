Their Rude Neighbors Won’t Stop Partying Late Into The Night, So They Decided To Give Them A Taste Of Their Own Medicine By Playing Motorcycle Noises And Heavy Metal The Day After To Drive Them Nuts

How rude!

Party at 1 AM with Loud Music, Go Ahead. “My neighbors are always loud, when they talk, when they cook, when they close their doors. Their dogs are untrained and caged in their backyard so they’re loud too.

Well last night at 1 AM they started partying very loudly. For context our houses are right beside each other’s with only a firewall separating our houses. I’ve talked to them about their noise making multiple times already and they would stop for a bit and then resume less than five minutes later. I took out my sound bar, placed it against their wall, right beside their living area.

I blasted motorcycle revving sounds, Harleys, two-stroke dirt bikes, and other loud engine noises. Kept at it until they stopped their party. Now it’s day, they’re hungover and I’m blasting heavy metal songs for 10 hours straight. Screw them, and the next time they throw a party at midnight, I’m playing even louder, even dirtier sounds.”

