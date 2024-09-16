They Bought A New House But Didn’t Sign An Important HOA Agreement, Now They’re The One Person In The Neighborhood Who Can Veto Any Proposal

Are HOAs actually spawns of Satan himself?

It sure seems that way, and Reddit has no shortage of stories from people complaining about how much they despise their Homeowners Organizations.

But some people end up getting sweet, sweet revenge…

Read on and see how this person handled it!

New HOA Fun. “I just bought a place in an unincorporated Townhouse Association. Similar to a HOA but where the buildings are attached. The association agreement says that before title transfer to a potential purchaser can be approved, the board must receive an assumption agreement from them. The purchaser must assume the seller’s obligations under the agreement i.e. they have to join the HOA. If they don’t, the board doesn’t approve the title transfer, which nullfies the sale.

Well, guess what: I never signed the assumption agreement but they approved the title transfer anyway. The board apparently didn’t understand the legal ramifications of not following their own rules. So I’m legally the owner now, but I’m not a member of the Townhouse Association. And it seems that I can’t be compelled to sign after I’ve gotten title. Withholding the title transfer was the legal power they had to force purchasers to join. They didn’t, too late now, there’s nothing they can do about it. But it gets better.

What happens when one owner isn’t a member of the HOA but they have legal rights over the property? I’ve become a “tenant in common” with Townhouse Association. Not with other owners on an equal basis, but with the association as a whole. I have to agree to anything that affects the property or would cost me money, or they can’t do it. I effectively have a veto over the board and all other owners. **** HOAs.”

