They Found Out A Co-Worker Was Talking Behind Their Back, So They Got Revenge By Making Sure All The Staff Photos Of Him Were Unflattering

Try to make me look bad? Nobody will see you! Or why you should not upset the official photographer. “This happened a few years ago, I was one of about 5 teachers in a summer camp. One of the teachers was very young just out of university. As often happens, he thought he was the best. For some reason he started complaining about me behind my back, never to my face, and making a big deal about miscommunications.

At one point all the teachers had a meeting that I missed because like most meetings they are a waste of time, but he kept complaining about me, calling me stupid, etc. I know about this because the other teachers told me. He was the only person that had a problem with me. Again, not a word to my face.

Cue my petty revenge. One of my tasks as a hobby photographer, was to take pictures so at the end we could have a slideshow of summer camp moments. It took me hours and hours of extra work, but I photoshopped him out of every single picture. When possible I just cropped his head out.

So there were many pictures with only his leg or an arm in the frame. The only picture where he finally appeared was the official photo with everyone in it. It would be strange if he didn’t appear on this picture. So I made him look red as if he was sunburnt, made his eyes look bloodshot and made his teeth look as yellow as canned corn. Nobody ever said anything to me. Most people look for themselves in the pictures, and everyone else found themselves just fine.”

