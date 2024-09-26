They Moved To Brooklyn From New Hampshire, But When Their Neighbors Had A Loud Block Party They Called The Cops

City living isn’t for the weak, so don’t be that neighbor who ruins the good culture.

This couple came to Reddit to see if they were in the wrong for calling the cops on their neighborhood’s block party, and the commenters had a lot to say about it!

Let’s get into the story…

AITA for calling the cops on my neighbors having a loud block party on our block? I moved to Brooklyn very recently with my girlfriend. We are from New Hampshire and we kind of wanted a more urban environment to live in. It’s still a great place but we are kind of far removed from the parts we wanted to move to (Williamsburg, park slope etc.) which is frustrating. Anyways, last Saturday, we started hearing noises from outside, like music playing and groups of people talking. I look outside and I see smoke and large amounts of people gathered around and music playing. Then around 6-7pm, it went from 20 people to like 50 people on the block, music got louder, and they had 3 grills out. I also saw them drinking a lot in public.

This worried them…

Me and my girlfriend are vegan and the BBQ smoke was very annoying. We like having fresh air flow through the house and now we had to close the windows because of the smoke. The music was so loud I could hear it through the window even while it was closed. I felt frustrated, like I was being subject to all this stuff that I did not sign up for when I moved here. I decided to ask someone what was going on and they told me they were having a block party, which apparently happens often, and I asked if they could keep it down. They kind of guffawed at me and acted like I had zero opinion on this because I just moved here. They said they would start keeping it down typically around 10-11pm. I was upset. For one, this was not legal, they can’t just grill in the street, even if its on the sidewalks. There were kids playing soccer on the street too which I am pretty sure isn’t legal, and VERY CLEARLY there were people drinking in public, which I know isn’t legal. The people I was talking to then pointed at another group of people, like a group of people in their 20s, at the block party, and jokingly said “look! they’re having fun, they moved here just like you! Why cant you have fun? What? You have a problem with all of this”. I noticed that the people he pointed to were white, so he thought I was only complaining because I was white? I mean come on.

The block party didn’t end…

By 10pm, nothing had died down, and at this point I even smelled weed smoke when I went to the front porch briefly. This was absurd to have on a public block like that. People drinking and cooking food and smoking pot on the streets and playing loud music. My girlfriend mentioned that we should just call the police, and I was hesitant because I didn’t want them to get arrested, but eventually I just gave in.

This didn’t go over well…

The cops came and told them all to pack it up and go home. They were very upset, I could hear about a dozen people say “THIS IS RIDICULOUS” loudly. You know what’s ridiculous? Having a party in the street! When I told my brother about this, him and his wife said we were completely out of line to do that. Easy to say from their nice suburban neighborhood. AITA for calling the cops?

Let’s see what Reddit users thought of this story…

This commenter says they need to get our of Brooklyn.

Another user say New York is known for its block parties.

And this commenter questions why this couple moved there to begin with!

Overall, everyone decided YTA, but some questioned if this story could even be true.

I hope this couple seriously considers how wrong they are in this situation.

They need to stop ruining the neighborhood fun!

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.