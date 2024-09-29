This “Cool Aunt” Was Asked To Be The Maid Of Honor For Her Sister’s Wedding, And She Was Excited To Do It Until She Learned Her Sister Expected Her To Make Sure Her Nieces Behaved During The Wedding

Mixed families can be challenging, but they are especially difficult if the kids coming in from separate parents do not get along well.

What happens if your sister puts you in charge of making sure her daughter and her faience’s daughter don’t fight at her wedding, even though they are constantly at each other’s throats?

That is the situation the sister in this story was dealing with, so she decided to back out.

Take a look.

AITA for stepping down as my sister’s maid of honor after she tried to place the responsibility of her teenage daughter and future stepdaughter on me? My sister and her fiancé Mark have known each other for 5 years. At first they knew each other as parents of kids in the same class, they started dating two years ago and they got engaged 6 months ago. My sister’s daughter is Lily (14) and Mark’s daughter is Gemma (14). The girls weren’t big fans of each other before my sister and Mark started dating. There was no bullying or serious bad blood before but they weren’t friends and they didn’t want to be.

Once my sister and Mark started dating? Oh boy did things change. Fighting at school, fighting when they’d all meet up to spend time together, fighting at home after they moved in together, they fought at the engagement party and again at the engagement dinner, which was just for family. My sister asked me to be her maid of honor and I said yes.

At the time I wasn’t aware my sister and Mark were forcing the girls to be bridesmaids and when I learned this, my sister told me one of my maid of honor jobs was to keep on top of the girls during wedding prep and on the wedding day. She wanted me to make sure they were smiling for photos, to make sure they don’t argue and to make sure they didn’t ruin their dresses or anything out of spite at the wedding. I told her that was a big ask and she told me it’s the duty of a maid of honor to ensure things go perfectly. And it won’t be perfect if the girls look angry in photos or start yelling at each other. She said it also won’t be any good if they refuse to stand near each other.

I told her that’s an impossible task given they fight all the time. She told me I can figure something out and as the young, cool aunt I could find a way. I tried once. We went dress shopping for the wedding dress and the girls were fighting the whole time. Gemma told my sister she looked disgusting in every dress which made her and Lily’s fighting worse. It was crazy and even when I sorta got them separated it was clear they were ready to fight some more.

So I stepped down as maid of honor and told my sister it was not a job I would do. She became angry and told me I need to step up here as her sister and who else will do it. I told her nobody in their right mind would and just because I’m her sister it doesn’t mean I’m willing to be miserable like that for her. She accused me of trying to ruin her wedding and her happily ever after. AITA?

