This Woman Is Getting Married, But The Groom’s Pregnant Sister-In-Law Insists That They Move The Wedding Date For Her And Her Baby
Finding the perfect wedding date is one of the primary items to check off on a wedding checklist.
And soon-to-be couples consider several factors when making a decision about it.
This woman’s fiance’s sister-in-law is requesting them to change their chosen wedding date because she’s currently pregnant, and her baby might not have been fully vaccinated by then.
Check out the story below to know what happened.
AITAH for telling my SIL I will not change my wedding date for her.
My fiance and I recently got engaged.
And we are finding a wedding date.
This woman and her fiance found a date for their wedding.
The location we wanted to get married at only has limited availability for next year, and we found a date in July.
We found out a couple of days ago that his SIL is pregnant.
But her fiance’s SIL requested to reconsider the date for her baby.
My fiancé’s sister-in-law is insisting that we change our wedding date because her child (who will be 5 months by then) won’t have his/her 2nd set of shots.
She refuses to attend unless we change the date.
The issue easily escalated to an argument.
It turned into a whole argument.
We feel like somehow this wedding is turning into something to accommodate them.
Now, let’s see what other people have to say about it.
This user said it perfectly.
Short and simple.
Here’s a perfect response to the SIL.
She’s the one making a fuss, says this one.
And the best response is…
Your wedding, your rules.
And nobody gets a say on it. Period.
