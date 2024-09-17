Woman Refused To Let Her Future Brother-In-Law Use Her Family-Owned Property As Their Wedding Venue, Because She Wants To Be The One To Use It First

Part of planning your dream wedding is finding a special venue.

And once you find it, of course, you want to be the first in the family to hold your wedding there, right?

So when her future brother-in-law who’s also getting married asked if they could use her family’s property—which is her chosen wedding venue, this woman refused.

Check out the full details below.

AITA for saying no to someone else using my planned wedding venue? So my boyfriend (24) and I ( 24F) have plans to get married soon. The venue I want to use is a family-owned venue. My boyfriend’s brother (22M) and his girlfriend (21F) also have plans to get married sooner than us.

This woman shared what’s bothering her.

Here’s my problem. My BF’s brother doesn’t work and neither does his GF. So, in order to save money and get the best wedding they can, they want to use my family-owned venue where I plan to have my wedding.

She wanted to get married at the venue first.

Am I the jerk if I say no to them getting married at that venue? I want it to be special with us experiencing the venue first and only.

