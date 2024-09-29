Woman’s Sister Blames Her Teenage Niece For Not Looking After Her Toddlers, But The Teen Responded With Some Harsh Comments Of Her Own

If you plan to leave your small children with another person, it is only right to ask them politely.

You don’t just suddenly go out of sight, expecting that other people will look after your children.

This woman narrates how her sister left her toddlers with her teenage daughter, and when the teenager left the room, the kids made a huge mess.

Her sister then yelled at the teenager, saying she should have watched them. Things then heated up quickly.

Check out the full story below.

AITA for encouraging my daughter not to watch her cousin or clean up his mess? Whenever my sister Lynn goes to any family event, she never watches her own kids and expects everyone else to, including my own children who have complained about it. She will leave the room with her toddler who acts like a wild animal. I told my children (10 and 13) not to be duped into watching that brat.

Lynn got mad at this woman’s daughter for not watching her toddlers.

My 13-year-old daughter left the room when my sister left her alone with her kid to gossip with my mom. My daughter got up and left. Lynn’s toddlers pulled all the food off the tablecloth and spilled red pasta sauce all over my mom’s carpet. The kid was screaming, and Lynn started to yell at my daughter when I told Lynn it was her responsibility to watch her own *** kids.

This was her daughter’s response.

Lynn said she thought my daughter was watching the “baby.” I asked her, “Did you ask my daughter to?” Lynn said she thought my daughter was smart enough to watch kids if they were alone with them. My daughter said maybe Lynn should be smarter next time she thinks of having kids that she can’t control or watch.

The girl also refused to clean up.

Yes, this was rude, and I laughed. My mom told my daughter to help pick up the mess because she helped cause it. My daughter refused, saying it was Lynn’s fault because she let her kids run around like animals.

Her mom sent them home, and thought that her daughter should apologize.

My mom said we could all leave because we had no respect for her or her house. My daughter said she wouldn’t be back until her grandmother and aunt respected her. I took my kids home. My mom thinks I should punish or talk to my daughter and make her apologize, but I won’t. I don’t think my daughter did anything wrong, and it’s Lynn’s fault for not watching her own brats.

Wow! That was insane.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This one suggests hiring a babysitter.

People are commending the woman for standing up for her daughter.

This can come handy for the next family event.

Finally, an older child speaks up.

Her kids, her responsibility.

No one else should be blamed but her!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.