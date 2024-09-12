September 12, 2024 at 9:24 am

Toyota Owner Fixed The Bumper On His Car After A Dealership Wanted $1,500 To Do the Job

Sometimes, you just gotta do it yourself…

Those are words to live by, folks!

And you better believe that you can utilize that handy advice in many different areas of your life.

A man posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how he decided to take a DIY approach to fix his Toyota after he was told how much a mechanic would charge to fix his problem.

The text overlay on the video reads,  “POV: the auto company said it’s $1,500 for a new bumper because the clamp broke” and the man showed viewers the items he used to fix his bumper.

Additional text overlay reads, “Apply painters tape onto the bumper where you’ll add the JB Kwik.”

The TikTokker then told viewers via text, “Once mixed up, apply to the lower clamp that’s detached and hold it together for 8 min.”

Hey, it looks like it did the trick!

Take a look at the video.

Now check out how TikTokkers reacted.

One viewer has been there…

Another individual shared how they handled it.

And this TikTok user asked a question.

DIY solutions are simply the best!

