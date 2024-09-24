Walmart Worker Talked About How She’s Creeped Out By A Teddy Bear The Chain Is Selling. – ‘It’s called a Thready Bear. It comes to life.’

Spooky season is almost upon us and stores are stocking all kinds of Halloween-related goodies.

But this is scary on another level…and not on purpose.

A Walmart worker named Autumn posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers a product in the store that’s creeping her out.

She explained, “There’s this toy at Walmart, and it’s called a Thready Bear. It comes to life.”

She added, “That sounds like a hell and a no out of a horror movie. Just look at this thing.”

Autumn was particularly disturbed by the toy’s eyes and said, “It looks like it has teeth in its face when it does that. Absolutely not.”

She added, “And not for $50. My kid would never have something like that.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see how TikTokkers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker is worried…

And this person also got creeped out.

I smell a new horror movie franchise…

