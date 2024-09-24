September 24, 2024 at 10:49 am

Walmart Worker Talked About How She’s Creeped Out By A Teddy Bear The Chain Is Selling. – ‘It’s called a Thready Bear. It comes to life.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@flowerpower2496

Spooky season is almost upon us and stores are stocking all kinds of Halloween-related goodies.

But this is scary on another level…and not on purpose.

A Walmart worker named Autumn posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers a product in the store that’s creeping her out.

Source: TikTok

She explained, “There’s this toy at Walmart, and it’s called a Thready Bear. It comes to life.”

She added, “That sounds like a hell and a no out of a horror movie. Just look at this thing.”

Source: TikTok

Autumn was particularly disturbed by the toy’s eyes and said, “It looks like it has teeth in its face when it does that. Absolutely not.”

She added, “And not for $50. My kid would never have something like that.”

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@flowerpower2496

Yall i seen this thing and it gave me the chills lol #foryou #walmart #walmartfinds #toys #toyreview

♬ original sound – Autumn🍄🌺

Now let’s see how TikTokkers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker is worried…

Source: TikTok

And this person also got creeped out.

Source: TikTok

I smell a new horror movie franchise…

