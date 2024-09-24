When A Rude Uber Driver Disguises Their Subpar Vehicle As Premium, A Fed-Up Rider Delivers Fitting Revenge Against Their Poor Customer Service

Hectic trips to the airport doesn’t exactly bring out the best in people.

After paying for Uber Premium, this customer expected a smooth ride, but was instead greeted with a cramped car, a stubborn driver and an unexpected pitstop.

When the driver refuses to admit his shortcomings, they were determined to get back at him, no matter the consequences.

Read on for all the details!

Left the boot of an Uber open after driver treated me and my family with contempt I was looking for an Uber Premium to schlep 3 adults and 2 kids to the airport, along with an assortment of luggage.

Immediately, it was clear it wasn’t going to be a smooth ride.

The driver showed up in a small vehicle and refused to admit that he cheated me by registering his stinking small vehicle as a Premium.

The driver wasn’t apologetic in the slightest.

He did the bare minimum to figure out how everything will fit together, and while we were very uncomfortable, he had the audacity to stop the vehicle for gas shortly before we reached the airport.

Then came the final straw.

At the end of the trip, he kept inside the car and looked the other way while I got down and got all my luggage out.

The enraged rider made sure the driver felt as inconvenienced as they did.

While leaving, I decided not to shut the boot.

Culminating in a very satisfying farewell.

Walking away, I turned around to stare at him and gloat that he had to step out of his crappy vehicle to close it.

Totally worth the one star!

Serves him right.

What did Reddit have to say?

Poor planning on the driver’s part shouldn’t constitute an emergency on the rider’s part.

This skeptical commenter crunches the numbers.

A formal complaint would have been much more detrimental to the fraudulent driver.

Drives to the airport are already stressful enough without all the space issues.

Clearly there was a misunderstanding about what “premium” entailed.

When it comes to good customer service, the devil’s in the details.

