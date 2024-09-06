Her Daughter Constantly Asked Her For Money And Failed To Repay Her, So When Her Will Is Finally Be Read To The Family She Embarrasses Her By Demanding 14 Dollars Back

Grandmothers are often known for their love and wisdom, but from time to time, they also have a knack for delivering justice when you’d least expect it.

So, what happens when a relative takes advantage of a generous grandma and still expects something in her will after she passes?

In the following story, a grandma leaves behind a will that’s anything but ordinary.

Here’s what she did.

My grandma DEBTED money in her will My grandma raised her kids with love. She practically spoiled them and raised her grandkids, too (me and my two sisters). Two of them, my uncle and my dad, became addicts, and the last, my aunt, became estranged. I’ve got tons of relatives, so I don’t know if I’ve ever met her, if I have I don’t remember her face or name, so let’s call her little miss J. J left without looking back but constantly asked my grandmother for money.

Grandma was a very organized person.

She hardly repaid Grandma, which was a big mistake because, surprise, surprise, my Grandma was on top of every penny that she had. She was the best I’ve ever seen when it came to handling funds. But, two years ago, my grandma was diagnosed with cancer. She worked her butt off her whole life, was the strongest woman on the planet, and nobody got by without paying her their dues. Eventually, my grandma died.

Here’s where Grandma turns the tables on J.

In her will, she gives money to my grandpa, my dad, my uncle, me, and my sisters. Everyone in her family. But… when it comes to J, she says, “You still owe me 14 dollars.” I do not know if she actually somehow debted J 14 dollars in a will or just put it in there as a little slap in the face. All J was worried about when grandma died was the money, and she got NONE OF IT. I can’t be prouder to have a grandma who wouldn’t leave this world without the last laugh.

There’s no way she saw that coming.

There’s an important lesson to be learned here: always repay what you borrow!

Also be nice to your mom.

