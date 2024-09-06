September 6, 2024 at 7:48 am

‘When girls start going natural or getting more low lights.’ – Hairstylist Says a Recession Is Coming Because Of How Her Business Is Doing

by Matthew Gilligan

Is there a recession coming…?

That’s been a hot topic in the news for the past several months and it seems like folks are divided on the issue.

But a hairstylist named Daisy thinks that she might have some inside info…

Daisy told viewers in a viral TikTok video, “We’ve all heard that strippers are the first people to know when the economy is getting bad, and there’s a recession coming or whatever because nobody’s giving them business because they don’t have any extra money.”

She added, “As a hairstylist, I have my own theory. When girls start going natural or getting more low lights, getting smudge roots, that’s how we know.”

Daisy said, “It’s not just because they don’t have enough money for maintenance, but they also don’t have enough time to come to the salon and get their highlights touched up every four weeks because they’re working or they’re stressed or busy. They don’t have enough time for self-care.”

Daisy added, “We’re not making any money. Nobody is.”

Here’s what she had to say.

And this is what folks said about her video.

This person nailed it.

Another viewer chimed in.

And this viewer didn’t hold back.

I hope this isn’t true…

