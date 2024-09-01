When His Friend’s Brother Starts Trash-Talking His Girlfriend, He Doesn’t Hold Back And Insults His Homebound Lifestyle

Sometimes, standing up for yourself and the people you care about can lead to harsh words, especially when the other person is way out of line.

So, how would you react if someone insulted your partner and questioned your intentions? Would you let it slide? Or would you dish out a bit of tough love?

In the following story, a young man is hanging out with friends and finds himself in this exact situation. Let’s see how it played out.

AITA for telling someone the only woman who will ever love you is your mother? I’ve been engaged to my girlfriend for two years. We decided to hold off on marriage because she decided to go to law school, and the marriage would complicate her student loans. Our first engagement was simple, but I have been thinking of upgrading it since we are both doing better financially. I was just saying this to friends while we watched the Olympics at a bar. There’s this random older brother of my friend, I’ll call Kevin (45ish), who is older than us by 10 or more years but still living with his mom, kinda floating in life. He started talking all sorts of trash to me about how my girlfriend is a gold digger about her ring even though I’m the one who wants to upgrade it.

Things went downhill quickly.

Kevin is throwing out the insults like a simp and women hating for no reason at all since he wasn’t even part of the conversation. I told him, “I guess it’s great that you live with the only woman who can ever love you, and that’s your mom.” All of a sudden, some of my friends think that was a low blow to Kevin, but it’s ok for him to trash women. I told everyone to **** off and left. I don’t think what I said is out of line, and people like Kevin need to be called out. Everyone acts like I went too low while he called my girlfriend, who works her *** off, a gold digger. AITA?

