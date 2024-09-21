Woman Calls Out Her Brother-In-Law After His Cheating, But Her Husband Thinks She’s Being Too Harsh Since He Is Now Sick And Wants His Wife Back

Imagine being cheated on, being left alone with your kid, and then the person comes back sick wanting you to take care of them.

What would you do?

In this story, we meet a sister-in-law who was put in a tough spot and decided to voice her honest opinion on the matter — but now is wondering if she is in the wrong.

Let’s see what happened.

AITA for Telling My Husband I’d Leave His Brother if I Were My Sister-in-Law? My husband’s brother went abroad for a job six years ago. During the pandemic, his wife discovered that my brother-in-law had been cheating on her with another woman. They have a 10-year-old child.

Starting off well…

Since the pandemic, my brother-in-law hasn’t returned home. I’m not very close to him or his wife, but we get along and have casual conversations from time to time since they’ve been married, and we’ve known each other for over 10 years. I didn’t know about the cheating at first, but last year, during a casual conversation with my sister-in-law, I found out that my brother-in-law had been with this mistress during the pandemic. I believe she reached out to me because she was seeking help from my husband. My brother-in-law has not been supporting her or their child for years, and she confided that all his support goes to the mistress. Now, this is where the juicy details begin.

There’s more?

My brother-in-law fell ill and can no longer work abroad. He wanted to return to his wife’s home, which is their conjugal property. However, my husband informed me that his wife disagreed with this, which I completely understood. My husband and his family were upset with the brother-in-law’s wife because they wanted him to live with his family. I told my husband, “No sugarcoating—if I were your brother’s wife, I wouldn’t accept him either.”

You and me both!

He got mad at me, saying that what I said was hurtful as a brother. I tried to explain that I was just being honest. I feel like I might be an a-hole because I didn’t read the room, given the brother-in-law’s situation. However, my point is that they haven’t been functioning as a married couple for years. He didn’t return for years, got a mistress, and now that he’s ill, he thinks his wife is still waiting for him. For additional context, I hate sugarcoating things, while my husband is super close to his brother and acts like the head of their family, always being protective of them. AITA?

Being a truth teller is always dangerous.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

You shouldn’t feel guilty for being honest, especially when everyone else seems to be ignoring the facts.

