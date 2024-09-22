Woman Got Her Oil Changed And Ended Up Getting Hit On By One Of The Mechanics. – ‘I don’t wanna lose my discount, so I just let him type in his number.’

Can women go anywhere these days without getting hit on?

The answer is…NO.

And here’s another glaring example of what I’m talking about…

A woman named Teresa posted a video on TikTok and told viewers what happened to her when he went to an auto shop for a routine oil change for her car.

Teresa told viewers, “I hate that I have to tell you this, but if you’re a girl and you have a car and you get your own oil changes and all your car and maintenance stuff, make sure you lock your doors.”

Teresa said that while she was sitting in her car, an employee of the auto shop unexpectedly opened the passenger side door to her car and started asking her personal questions.

The man then asked her for her phone number and, before she could respond to her, grabbed her phone and typed in his number.

Teresa said, “I don’t wanna lose my discount, so I just let him type in his number.”

She said she deleted the number when she left the shop but added, “I know that in the computer they had my phone number, so technically he could find my number and text me if he wanted to.”

Inappropriate!

Let her get her oil changed and leave her alone!

