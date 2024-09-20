Younger Sister Wants To Borrow Her Older Sister’s Car For A New Job, But She Refuses And Now She’s Being Called Selfish

When it comes to family, lending a hand can be tricky, especially when trust and responsibility are involved.

What would you do if your younger sibling asked to borrow your car for their daily commute, but you had concerns about their driving record?

Would you give them a chance? Or would you stand your ground and refuse?

In the following story, one sister finds herself in this exact predicament.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for Not Letting My Sister Borrow My Car for Her New Job? My younger sister (22F) recently got a new job that requires her to commute daily. She doesn’t have her own car and has been relying on public transportation, but it’s been a hassle for her since the bus schedule doesn’t align well with her work hours. I (25F) own a car, which I use mostly for running errands and the occasional weekend trip since I work from home. My sister asked me if she could borrow my car on weekdays so she could get to work more easily. She assured me she would take good care of it and cover the gas.

Here’s where everything went downhill.

I initially hesitated because I’ve always been protective of my car, and honestly, I don’t trust her driving skills that much. She’s had a couple of minor fender benders in the past, and I’m worried that something could happen to my car. Plus, I’m used to having the freedom to use it whenever I want without having to coordinate with someone else. When I told her I wasn’t comfortable lending her my car, she got really upset. She accused me of being selfish and not caring about her struggles. She even said I was lucky to be able to work from home and not have to worry about commuting and that I should be more understanding of her situation. Now, our parents are also involved, and they think I’m being unreasonable. They’re suggesting that I at least let her use it for a couple of months until she can save up for her own car. I still don’t feel comfortable with it, but now I’m wondering if I’m being too rigid and if I should just help her out. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see both sides of this issue. On one hand, it would be nice of her to help. But on the other, what if the sister damages the car?

Let’s see how Reddit readers weigh in on this issue.

Good point – she can ask her parents.

Something to consider.

Indeed, the insurance will go up.

Excellent advice.

This is a tricky situation.

Helping is the right thing to do, but she’s also got to look out for her best interest.

She made the right choice.

