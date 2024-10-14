Car Salesman Blew Him Off Because They Assumed He Couldn’t Afford To Buy, So He Made Sure They Knew They’d Lost Out On A Large Commission

You’d think that if someone went into a luxury car dealership, no matter how badly they were dressed, they’d be taken seriously by salespeople.

Because you never know who really has money and who doesn’t.

And the guy in this Reddit story gave these folks quite a lesson in humility.

Take a look at what went down.

Luxury car Dealership wants to treat customer like dirt, ends up washing his car instead. “This isn’t my story. It happened to my ex classmates dad but it’s too sweet of a story to not share. His dad is a pretty wealthy guy and owns his own construction business. My classmate always showed up in fancy clothes and cars. One day, dad walks into a car dealership. He was interested in buying a Mercedes G Wagon. He went inside and was ignored for almost an hour while other cuts were treated. Eventually a couple of salesmen approach dad and ask him what he’s doing here.

It wasn’t going well…

Dad starts asking about the cars. The Salesmen were very dismissive and sarcastic in response to him. It’s clear they aren’t taking him seriously and begin to leave. Dad becomes irritated and asks what their problem was. They argue for a minute when the manager comes and tells dad to leave. Dad had just come from work and was wearing slightly dirty jeans, boots and a Tshirt. He’s also a dark skinned individual. Both of these factors probably made him look lower class in their eyes. Little did they know…a few weeks later Dad ends up purchasing the car at another dealership. He negotiated free car washes for “life” as he traded in one of his luxury cars. Apparently he was able to go to other Dealerships in the area who authorized the same thing regarding car washes.

Get out there and wash my car!

Dad ends up going to first dealership and throws the keys on the front counter. He demanded a car wash. The same manager eventually came by to object but dad showed him all the paperwork. He looked a bit shocked and begrudgingly got the process started. Dad has been going back almost every day for car washes. He always cheekily smiles at all the staff members with a grin as a greeting, especially the two salesmen. They now just hang their head in shame and walk away whenever they see him.”

Now let’s see what people had to say on Reddit.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another person weighed in.

This individual nailed it.

Another person had a story to tell.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Never judge a book by its cover!

You might lose out on some money it you do.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.