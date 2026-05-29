Mom Gates Dogs Out of Living Room to Protect Her Toddlers—Until a Relative Blasts the Safety Rule as ‘Cruel’

Balancing pet care and child safety can be a tricky responsibility.

In this story, a woman kept her dogs out of the living room while her young kids played to prevent accidents.

The dogs still had plenty of space and were given enough attention throughout the day.

But a visiting family member criticized her setup, leaving her second-guessing her choices.

Check out the full details below.

AITA for separating my kids and dogs? We have two 6-year-old larger dogs. We also have a 2- and 4-year-old. When my oldest was learning to crawl, it scared one of my dogs. The dog was asleep. He woke up. He showed signs like lip licking, yawning, and whale eyes. So we ended up making sure the dogs had their own area. They can go there if they feel overwhelmed.

This woman made sure that the dogs could still roam around in some parts of the house.

I have not noticed any behavior since then. They have the whole kitchen and the giant sunroom. Their toys, beds, water, food, etc. are all out there. Our finished basement stairs are also in our sunroom. They can go down there, too. I just do not want the dogs in the living room while the kids are playing.

A family member came by and made a negative comment about the setup.

My 2-year-old is handsy, but is learning to respect space. I do not want anything to happen. A family member came by. They have not been by in a long while. They said, “Poor dogs. This is kind of a cruel setup and unfair.” They said the dogs cannot come in and hang out with us in the living room.

She was thrown off and started overthinking.

I was really thrown off by this. I am now overthinking. We do a minimum of 3 walks a day with our dogs. We do several enrichment activities, including kongs and a snuffle mat. They also have over an acre of fenced-in land. They can go there anytime they want.

Now, she’s wondering if it was really bad to fence off her dogs.

I just have a baby gate. It separates the kitchen and sunroom from the living room. The dogs come in while the kids nap. Then, the kids go to bed at 7. The dogs come in then as well. Is it cruel to gate them off from the living room in the mornings and afternoons? The alternative is they are in a shelter. They would be in a very small kennel.

Honestly, her decision sounds more responsible than cruel.

The dogs still have plenty of space, attention, exercise, and comfort while also having a safe area away from her young children.

Setting boundaries for both kids and pets is sometimes the safest choice for everyone involved.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this story about a mother whose attitude ruined a sweet gift from her child.

Do you agree? Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

Yes, indeed.

This person commends OP.

This user makes a valid point.

People are siding with her.

Finally, short and simple.

A safe and structured home is better than a stressful one for both dogs and children.