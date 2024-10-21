A Customer Tried To Get God To Pay For A Nice Dinner At Her Restaurant And This Waitress Shares The Story

Servers at restaurants have to deal with all kinds of folks and they never know what they’re gonna get on a given night at work…and this woman ran into a real doozy on the job recently!

She posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about what happened when she waited on a customer who had a fancy meal.

The server said that the woman ordered steak and lobster, an appetizer, and drinks at the restaurant.

She told viewers, “When I bring the check to her, she writes a bunch of numbers on the receipt.”

She thought it was the woman’s phone number, but the customer told her that was her credit card number.

The server told her she needed an actual credit card but the woman wasn’t having it.

The server told viewers, “She says, ‘I’m not going to argue. God’s got this.’ She gets up, grabs her bag, and walks out.”

She added, “Obviously, we’re not going to tackle her.”

I guess that’s one way to get a free meal…

Well, this is odd…

