A Fellow Passenger Was Watching His Phone At Full Volume and Annoying Everyone, So When He Fell Asleep They All Let Him Miss His Stop

Public transport is so nice to have, but the people who are using it with you can really make it a bad experience if they want to.

Like this man, who enjoyed streaming his videos on full volume on the train, no headphones in sight,

But don’t worry, the fellow commuters got their revenge!

Find out what happened!

Don’t fall asleep with your tablet on! Travelling on the train in the UK today and a lad at the next table was watching Netflix with the sound on (no headphones).

They were annoyed but never said a word!

Being British we just rolled our eyes and chose to bite our tongues. We heard him tell the conductor he was getting off at our stop.

He got careless with his sleep.

3 stations from our stop he fell asleep. He didn’t wake up when we pulled into our station.

They didn’t help him!

The train terminates at the next station at the other side of town so we got off and let him be. Doubt he’ll learn his lesson but maybe he’ll bring headphones next time!

These guys took their revenge seriously!

Let’s find out what the Reddit community thinks about this one!

This guy thinks the man on the train got lucky.

This person had a similar experience!

This person would have made things funnier!

That might have been fun! This user has a better suggestion!

Geez! This person is even more petty!

This petty revenge is totally justified and the commenters clearly support it!

Maybe it could have been a little more petty!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.