Neighbor Across The Street Let His Car Headlights Shine Into Their House, So They Bought A High-Powered Flashlight And Taught Them The Error Of Their Ways

Two can play at that game!

That’s what I imagine the person who wrote this story on Reddit said when they decided to get even with their neighbor who needed a reminder about courtesy.

Check out how they handled this situation!

Shine your headlights into our living room? We shine back brighter. “There were quite a few nights our neighbour from across the street would return home late in the evening after dark and park his car in front of our house.

How rude!

He would leave his headlights on and fiddle with his phone for a few more minutes, while illuminating our living room like it was summer in the desert, before shutting down his car and step out. At one point I bought a really nice flashlight; one that was high powered. A next time when he parked his car and stayed seated while letting us bathe in bright light, we illuminated his car by turning in the flashlight, and putting it on the windowsill while pointing it at his car.

How do you like it?!?!

His lights went out immediately after this event, everytime he parked and played with his phone first. It was all in good fun, we never fought about it because we were good neighbours for each other.”

Here’s how Reddit users reacted to this story.

This person would’ve handled it differently.

Another individual has been there…

This Reddit user chimed in.

Another individual had a lot to say.

Fighting fire with fire!

Sometimes it’s the only way they learn.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.