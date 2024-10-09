A Neighbor Almost Paralyzes The Family’s Cat, So He Went Nuclear And Got Him Fired

What the heck is wrong with some people out there?!?!

Neighbor almost paralyzes our cat so my dad gets him fired from work. “When I was kid we had a cat named Friday. Friday was a young outdoor cat, only about a year old. I was playing with kids when my mom brought me home.

To my horror I discovered our cat next to the cat door, bloody. My dad took him to the vet and they said he had little chance of walking again. My little brother told my parents he had seen a neighbor kick our cat.

My dad wanted revenge and luckily knew he smoked weed in his backyard. My dad tipped his work he might smoke weed and his work drug tested him. And his car didn’t leave too often after that. Btw our cat Friday is 9 and a healthy boy now that can walk but can’t move his tail.”

