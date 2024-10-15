A Rival Bar Owner Badmouthed Her And Said She Was Ripping People Off, So She Sued Her And Eventually Took Over Her Business

Being a business owner is hard enough without others trying to sabotage you.

This bar owner never said what country she lives in, but it sounds like there’s a lot of shady business going on there…

But, luckily for her, she was able to rise above and get some revenge on a rival business owner.

Check out what happened!

Don’t threaten me if you aren’t prepared to go through with it. “I’m a business owner in another country with very strict libel laws. If you say something bad about someone, it doesn’t matter if it’s true or not – if it costs them money they can sue you. It’s the law in my country and people get sued for it alot. Just am example if say you man and you are cheating on your wife and I tell your boss “this man is cheating on his wife” and your boss fires you, you can sue me because you lose your job because I told your boss.

It’s the way things work there…

Even though it is true that you are cheating on your wife. Stupid law I think, if not true I understand but if true?Why illegal? Anyway my country not perfect. So I own a bar, my bar is very successful. I try and take care of my customers and I’m always at my bar making sure my staff are doing a good job. I also always have events and parties. This I think helps my bar be successful. So not too long ago I moved my bar to a better location and shortly after the bar owner across the street started to threaten me. She said I was telling people she had illegal people work for her, she said I told people she was selling ***. She said I saying she was ripping people off. I didn’t know any of this, I don’t even know her. I am busy, I got a bar, I got a family, and I got a normal job too.

She was being blackmailed.

Then one day she sends me message and says I need to pay her $25,000 or she will sue me. I need to pay the $25,000 because it is less then what the court would make me pay. I’m angry, I don’t know why I need to pay $25,000 for something I didn’t do. I think she was just mad at my success. My boyfriend who is American told me I should speak to a lawyer, it was very stressful. I just want to do business and live a happy life I don’t want a fight over stupid stuff. But after a few weeks of her texting me demanding I pay her money I go to a lawyer. Lawyer told me that I can sue her for blackmail and she can sue me for saying bad things about her. I told my lawyer “I didn’t say good or bad thing about her, I don’t even know her” lawyer says then that’s fine because she will have to prove I said bad things about her and if I didn’t say anything bad about her she, then she can’t win. But I can prove she try and blackmail me. If she want money out of me for saying bad things about her she needs to sue me, not blackmail me. So I sue her.

This was quite a process.

It took a long time…very long time. Over one year in fact lots of paperwork, back and forth, waiting, very stressful I was pulling out my hair I’m just glad my boys keep me happy and focused. And then the day comes we go in front of Judge. Judge said that she can’t prove I said anything bad about her, and since she can’t prove I said anything bad she gets nothing. Judge then told me that I need to get paperwork showing how much money I pay my lawyer. I was smart and I brought it with me. My lawyer was very expensive. Judge then asked how much money my business made. I told Judge and I also brought proof. Judge then ordered her to pay 10% of my whole year money because she was trying to blackmail me and that is not ok. 10% was a lot of money, a lot more than $25,000 she had to sell her bar to pay me. I was so happy, but you see she had problem…she couldn’t sell her bar. No one wanted to buy it because many people say my bar put her bar out of business so why do they want to buy it? When they give her price, it very low price not enough to pay me or give her enough money to do something else.

This might work…

So I told her, lets make deal you give me your bar and we say everything is even. She said that’s too much money so I promise to pay her a little bit every month as a “rent” and she agreed because she had no choice. So I bought her bar. I got it for a very good price because she had to pay me and she had no money. In my country is a judge tells you that you have to pay something and you can’t pay it then one day they will send you to jail. So I took her bar and turned into a restaurant which is also doing good. Now I have a good bar, a good restaurant and I’m happy again. It was very stressful 18~ months, I didn’t want to fight her, I don’t know why she try and fight me. I think she was just mad. She was always mad and mean which is why I think no one liked her.”

Here’s how Reddit users responded.

This person loved this story.

Another individual chimed in.

This reader spoke up.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

They weren’t about to put up with any of this!

And good for them for not caving to avoid the trouble.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.