Rude Customer Insists On Getting Coconut Water Immediately, So This Employee Sends Him On A Storewide Hunt

Dealing with rude customers is never fun, especially when they’re in a rush and being demanding.

So, how would you react if someone barked at you to find a product, even though it was right there in front of them?

Would you just show them where it’s at?

Or would you completely mislead them?

In today’s story, a rude customer’s request for coconut water turns into an unnecessarily long search.

Here’s how it went down.

Coconut water. For background, During weekends I work as a merchandiser for extra money. I just hang out and go from store to store, stocking my company’s products and listening to music/podcasts. People come up fairly often asking me if I know where something is, and I oblige if I know. Half of the time, when they see my shirt, which is company-branded, they embarrassingly and rapidly say sorry and walk away before I can even respond. While I was stocking, I looked around often, and I happened to see this man look down the aisle I was in. His body followed like a robot turning after seeing my boat (big cart we use). I see him charging towards me, followed by what I assume was his son.

Turns out the man was rude, so he sent him on a wild goose chase.

I look away as soon as I see him targeting me. He gets like a foot away from me and just yells, “Coconut water,” at my side. I turn and look at him, smelling the alcohol, and he repeats it louder as I slowly reach up to my ear to pause my music. His son yells, copying his dad…”COCONUT WATER!”. I just ask what? And the dad goes, “COCONUT WATER!”. Ironically, it is a product I actually stock, too, which is rare. Unfortunately, I found him rude and was not going to direct him 3 feet further down the aisle. I sent him across the ENTIRE store – aisle two.

After an hour, the man finally found his coconut water.

About 20 minutes later, I see him coming back. He can’t find it. So I ask him some questions and described it on one of those inconspicuous bottom shelf corner end caps and sent him to look under the other juice I stock so it seemed like I knew what I was talking about. “If it wasn’t there, check the display close by; you can’t miss it.” I finished up stocking, brought my boat out back, broke everybody down, and wrapped up. As I left for my next store I see them at the self checkout with a single coconut water. It had been over an hour since they first asked me.

Wow! Dealing with a drunk person is the worst.

Let’s see what the folks on Reddit had to say about this.

It’s best to be friendly so people actually want to help you.

This person encountered the same treatment as a merchandiser.

Here’s someone who would’ve made a game out of it.

There’s nothing like a good Spongebob Squarepants reference to make you smile.

He should be polite and form complete sentences when speaking with other people.

His poor child is learning bad manners.

