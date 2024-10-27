Amused Mechanic Showed What A Customer’s Kids Did To Their Car And Probably Ruined It. – ‘That’s not supposed to be there.’

Hey, kids…leave that car alone!

I have a feeling that’s going to become a rallying cry for parents everywhere after they watch this viral TikTok video that was posted by a mechanic named Cody.

The caption to Cody’s video reads, “That’s not supposed to be there.”

Cody told viewers that the customer told him their kids used a hose to pump water into the engine when the oil cap was off.

Cody then unscrewed the cap to the oil pan and a bunch of water came rushing out.

A co-worker asked Cody if it was water flowing out, and he confirmed that it was.

That’s not good!

Check out the video.

Cody posted a follow-up video and said that he had to flush the engine five times to get it to work again and that the car is now fine.

Good grief!

Now let’s see how folks reacted.

Keep those kiddos away from your car!

